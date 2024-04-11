Kendall Capital Management Sells 437 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

