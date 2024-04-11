Kendall Capital Management Sells 685 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.38 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

