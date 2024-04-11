Kendall Capital Management Sells 690 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UGI by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 102,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 135,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in UGI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

UGI Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.