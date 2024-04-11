Kendall Capital Management Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.