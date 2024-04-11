Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

