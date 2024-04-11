Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.43. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
