KeyCorp Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.10.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $102.77 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

