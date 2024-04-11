Kinder Morgan (KMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY24 guidance at $1.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 989,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

