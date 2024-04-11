KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 21,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,476. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

About KONE Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.9374 dividend. This is an increase from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.