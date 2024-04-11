KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 21,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,476. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $29.19.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
