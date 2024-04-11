Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 5,606 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 35,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 9,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

