Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $581,617.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,004,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,669. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

