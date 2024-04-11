Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

