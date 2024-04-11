Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $47,037,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.