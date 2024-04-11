Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $289.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

