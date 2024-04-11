Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,491,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $60,820,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 292,683.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 813,659 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAT. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

