Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 151,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 77,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 4.1 %

KODK stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $384.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

