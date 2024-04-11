Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.