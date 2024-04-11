KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

KT Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

KT Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 68.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KT by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,231,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

