KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
KT Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of KT stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
