KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 313,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 970,633 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $13.18.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KT by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in KT by 1,227.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
