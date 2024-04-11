KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 313,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 970,633 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $13.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get KT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KT

KT Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KT by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in KT by 1,227.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.