L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE LHX traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.08. 92,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,741. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.60.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

