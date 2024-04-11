Lakeland Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 5.6 %

LKFN stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,449 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Lakeland Financial

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.