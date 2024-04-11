Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $964.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $934.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $785.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $482.74 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

