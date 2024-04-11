Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of COLD opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

