Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Acquires A$1,443,750.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$1,443,750.00 ($956,125.83).

Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Tony Ottaviano bought 1,221,217 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$1,257,853.51 ($833,015.57).

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 5.36.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.