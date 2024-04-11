LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $42.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after acquiring an additional 92,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after purchasing an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,448,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.