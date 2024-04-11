Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.4 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.06-$1.59 EPS.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Articles

