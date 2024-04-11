Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.030–0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.5 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.