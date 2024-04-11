Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of -124.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Luxfer has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.58.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Luxfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Luxfer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

