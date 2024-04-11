Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.04. 1,947,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,123,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura lowered Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

