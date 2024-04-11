Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $211.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.