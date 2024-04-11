Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MCHX stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
