M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 176 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £215.18 million, a PE ratio of -8,750.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.65. M&C Saatchi has a one year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 194 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

