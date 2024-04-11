Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

