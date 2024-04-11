Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $519.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total value of $253,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,719.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,997,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

