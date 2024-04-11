Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 473.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.48. 10,172,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,070,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.