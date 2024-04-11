Mizuho Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.91.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $181.96 on Monday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.56 and its 200 day moving average is $193.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

