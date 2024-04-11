Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -772.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

