Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,924 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. 33,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.