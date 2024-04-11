Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 117,832 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 117,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 2,468,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.