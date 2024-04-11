Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.33. 11,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

