Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 322,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $79.09.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

