Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JUST. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JUST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.69. 793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788. The company has a market cap of $338.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $75.06.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.