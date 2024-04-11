Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,956 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,702. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

