Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.90. 3,390,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,338. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

