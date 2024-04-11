Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.56% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IGOV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,262. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.