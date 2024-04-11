Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,956 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.47% of First Trust Water ETF worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.90. 19,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,702. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

