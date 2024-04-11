Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,620 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 422,168 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,394. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.