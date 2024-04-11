Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 63,706 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,706 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

