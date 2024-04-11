Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 64,499 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,499 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB stock remained flat at $29.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

