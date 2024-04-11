Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 8,750 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IXJ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.99. 18,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

