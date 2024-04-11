Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 9,727 Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 4.11% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CTEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 9,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.